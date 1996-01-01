Which statement does NOT accurately describe the relationship between DNA and RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation?
A
RNA molecules can regulate gene expression by interacting with DNA or other RNAs.
B
RNA is permanently incorporated into the DNA sequence during gene expression.
C
DNA serves as the template for the synthesis of messenger RNA (mRNA).
D
RNA is directly synthesized from DNA through the process of transcription.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the central dogma of molecular biology, which states that DNA is transcribed into RNA, and RNA is then translated into protein. This establishes the basic flow of genetic information.
Step 2: Recognize that DNA serves as the template for RNA synthesis during transcription, meaning RNA is made complementary to the DNA sequence but is not incorporated into the DNA itself.
Step 3: Know that RNA molecules can regulate gene expression by interacting with DNA or other RNA molecules, such as through mechanisms involving microRNAs or long non-coding RNAs.
Step 4: Identify that RNA is synthesized directly from DNA during transcription, but it remains separate and is not permanently integrated into the DNA sequence.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement claiming RNA is permanently incorporated into the DNA sequence during gene expression is incorrect because RNA functions as a separate molecule and does not become part of the DNA.
