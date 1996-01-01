Which of the following statements correctly describes a monohybrid cross?
A
It is a cross that involves two different traits simultaneously.
B
It is a cross that always results in a 1:1 phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation.
C
It is a cross between individuals that are homozygous for all traits.
D
It is a genetic cross that examines the inheritance of a single trait with two contrasting alleles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a monohybrid cross: it involves the study of inheritance of a single trait that has two contrasting alleles.
Recognize that a monohybrid cross typically involves parents that are homozygous for different alleles of one gene (e.g., AA x aa).
Know that the F1 generation from this cross will be heterozygous (e.g., Aa) for that single trait.
Understand that when the F1 individuals are crossed (Aa x Aa), the F2 generation shows a phenotypic ratio typically of 3:1, not 1:1, for dominant and recessive traits.
Conclude that a monohybrid cross does not involve two different traits simultaneously (that would be a dihybrid cross), nor does it always produce a 1:1 ratio, and it does not require parents to be homozygous for all traits.
