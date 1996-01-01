Which type of character is found within the entire line of descent of a group of organisms?
A
Apomorphic character
B
Plesiomorphic character
C
Synapomorphic character
D
Symplesiomorphic character
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the character types: an apomorphic character is a derived trait that is new in a particular lineage; a plesiomorphic character is an ancestral trait present before the lineage; a synapomorphic character is a derived trait shared by a group indicating common ancestry; and a symplesiomorphic character is an ancestral trait shared by multiple groups, present throughout the entire lineage.
Recognize that the question asks for the character type found within the entire line of descent, meaning it must be a trait inherited from the common ancestor and retained in all descendants.
Since apomorphic and synapomorphic characters are derived and appear later in the lineage, they are not present throughout the entire line of descent.
Plesiomorphic characters are ancestral traits, but the term 'symplesiomorphic' specifically refers to ancestral traits shared by multiple groups and present throughout the entire lineage, which fits the question's requirement.
Conclude that the character type found within the entire line of descent of a group of organisms is a symplesiomorphic character.
