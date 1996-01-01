Which of the following provides the best evidence for determining whether a cell is diploid or haploid?
A
The presence of mitochondria in the cytoplasm
B
The number of homologous chromosome pairs present in the cell
C
The rate of cell division
D
The size of the cell's nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A diploid cell contains two sets of chromosomes (one from each parent), while a haploid cell contains only one set of chromosomes.
Recall that homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content.
Recognize that the number of homologous chromosome pairs directly indicates whether a cell is diploid or haploid because diploid cells have pairs, and haploid cells have single chromosomes without pairs.
Evaluate the other options: the presence of mitochondria, rate of cell division, and size of the nucleus do not reliably indicate ploidy because these features can be similar in both haploid and diploid cells.
Conclude that counting the number of homologous chromosome pairs is the best evidence to determine if a cell is diploid or haploid.
