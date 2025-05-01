Zea mays (maize, or corn) was originally domesticated in central Mexico at least 7000 years ago from an endemic grass called teosinte. Teosinte is generally unbranched, has male and female flowers on the same branch, and has few kernels per 'cob,' each encased in a hard, leaf-like organ called a glume. In contrast, maize is highly branched, with a male inflorescence (tassel) on its central branch and female inflorescences (cobs) on axillary branches. In addition, maize cobs have many rows of kernels and soft glumes. George Beadle crossed cultivated maize and wild teosinte, which resulted in fully fertile F₁ plants. When the F₁ plants were self-fertilized, about 1 plant in every 1000 of the F₂ progeny resembled either a modern maize plant or a wild teosinte plant. What did Beadle conclude about whether the different architectures of maize and teosinte were caused by changes with a small effect in many genes or changes with a large effect in just a few genes?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
In Drosophila embryogenesis, the bicoid gene is transcribed by which class of developmental patterning gene?
In Drosophila, recessive mutations in the fruitless gene (fru) result in males courting other males, and recessive mutations in the Antennapedia gene (Ant⁻) lead to defects in the body plan, specifically in the thoracic region of the body, where mutants fail to develop legs. The two genes map 15 cM apart on chromosome 3. You have isolated a new dominant Antdᵈ mutant allele that you induced by treating your flies with X-rays. Your new mutant has legs developing instead of antennae on the head of the fly. You cross your newly induced dominant Antᵈ mutant (a pure-breeding line) with a homozygous recessive fru mutant (which is homozygous wild type at the Ant⁺ locus), as diagrammed below:
Provide a molecular explanation for the reason your new Antᵈ mutant is dominant and for its novel phenotype.
In Drosophila, recessive mutations in the fruitless gene (fru) result in males courting other males, and recessive mutations in the Antennapedia gene (Ant⁻) lead to defects in the body plan, specifically in the thoracic region of the body, where mutants fail to develop legs. The two genes map 15 cM apart on chromosome 3. You have isolated a new dominant Antdᵈ mutant allele that you induced by treating your flies with X-rays. Your new mutant has legs developing instead of antennae on the head of the fly. You cross your newly induced dominant Antᵈ mutant (a pure-breeding line) with a homozygous recessive fru mutant (which is homozygous wild type at the Ant⁺ locus), as diagrammed below: Your cross results in the following phenotypic proportions:
Legs on head, normal courting behavior 75
Normal head, abnormal courting behavior 25
Legs on head, abnormal courting behavior 0
Normal head, normal courting behavior 0
Provide a genetic explanation for these results and describe a test for your hypothesis
In Drosophila, recessive mutations in the fruitless gene (fru) result in males courting other males, and recessive mutations in the Antennapedia gene (Ant⁻) lead to defects in the body plan, specifically in the thoracic region of the body, where mutants fail to develop legs. The two genes map 15 cM apart on chromosome 3. You have isolated a new dominant Antdᵈ mutant allele that you induced by treating your flies with X-rays. Your new mutant has legs developing instead of antennae on the head of the fly. You cross your newly induced dominant Antᵈ mutant (a pure-breeding line) with a homozygous recessive fru mutant (which is homozygous wild type at the Ant⁺ locus), as diagrammed below:
What phenotypes, and in what proportions, do you expect in the F₂ obtained by interbreeding F₁ animals?
Which genes are the first genes that control patterning of the offspring during early development?
Areas with higher bicoid expression will develop into which body pattern?