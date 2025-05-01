Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, where does meiosis normally occur to produce gametes?
A
In germ cells of the gonads (ovaries and testes)
B
In the pancreas during hormone secretion
C
In red bone marrow during the production of red blood cells
D
In somatic cells throughout the body to support growth and tissue repair
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the biological context: Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells called gametes (sperm and eggs) in sexually reproducing organisms.
Recall that gametes are necessary for sexual reproduction and must be produced in specific cells called germ cells, which are distinct from somatic (body) cells.
Identify the location of germ cells in humans: germ cells are found in the gonads, which are the ovaries in females and the testes in males.
Recognize that meiosis does not occur in somatic cells, red bone marrow, or the pancreas, as these tissues have different functions (e.g., growth, blood cell production, hormone secretion).
Conclude that meiosis normally occurs in the germ cells of the gonads (ovaries and testes) to produce gametes.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia