During telophase I of meiosis, which event most accurately describes what occurs in a typical animal cell?
Homologous chromosomes pair (synapsis) and crossing over occurs between non-sister chromatids.
Chromosomes align individually at the metaphase plate with sister chromatids attached to opposite spindle poles (bi-orientation).
Sister chromatids separate at the centromeres and move to opposite poles, producing four haploid nuclei.
Homologous chromosomes arrive at opposite poles and nuclear envelopes may reform around each haploid set, while sister chromatids remain joined.
Recall the stages of meiosis I and meiosis II, focusing on the key events that characterize each phase.
Understand that during telophase I, homologous chromosomes have already been separated and moved to opposite poles of the cell.
Recognize that sister chromatids remain attached at their centromeres during telophase I, meaning they do not separate until meiosis II.
Note that nuclear envelopes may reform around each set of homologous chromosomes, creating two haploid nuclei, each with duplicated chromosomes.
Distinguish telophase I from other stages by remembering that synapsis and crossing over occur earlier (prophase I), alignment at the metaphase plate with sister chromatids bi-oriented occurs in meiosis II, and sister chromatids separate during anaphase II.
