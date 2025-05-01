Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During telophase I of meiosis, which event most directly occurs?
A
Sister chromatids separate at the centromeres and move to opposite poles.
B
Homologous chromosomes pair (synapsis) and crossing over occurs between non-sister chromatids.
C
Chromosomes align individually at the metaphase plate, with sister chromatids attached to opposite spindle poles.
D
Homologous chromosomes reach opposite poles and nuclear envelopes may reform around each haploid set (sister chromatids remain joined).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis I and meiosis II, focusing on the key events that characterize each phase.
Understand that during telophase I, homologous chromosomes have already been separated and are located at opposite poles of the cell.
Recognize that sister chromatids remain attached at their centromeres during telophase I, meaning they do not separate until meiosis II.
Note that nuclear envelopes may reform around each set of homologous chromosomes, creating two haploid nuclei.
Conclude that the most direct event during telophase I is the arrival of homologous chromosomes at opposite poles and the possible reformation of nuclear envelopes, while sister chromatids remain joined.
