How is genetic information stored in a molecule of DNA?
A
By the ratio of purines to pyrimidines
B
By the sequence of nitrogenous bases along the DNA strand
C
By the length of the DNA double helix
D
By the number of phosphate groups in the backbone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is composed of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases attached to the sugar molecules.
Recognize that the nitrogenous bases are of four types: adenine (A), thymine (T), guanine (G), and cytosine (C), which are categorized as purines (A and G) and pyrimidines (T and C).
Recall that the genetic information is encoded not by the overall ratio of purines to pyrimidines, nor by the physical length of the DNA helix or the number of phosphate groups, but by the specific order or sequence of these nitrogenous bases along the DNA strand.
Understand that this sequence of bases forms the genetic code, which determines the synthesis of proteins and ultimately the traits of an organism.
Therefore, the key to how genetic information is stored lies in the linear sequence of nitrogenous bases along the DNA molecule.
