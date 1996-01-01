In the structure of DNA, what type of bonds hold the base pairs together?
A
Hydrogen bonds
B
Peptide bonds
C
Ionic bonds
D
Covalent bonds
1
Recall the structure of DNA, which consists of two strands forming a double helix, with nitrogenous bases pairing in the center.
Understand that the bases pair specifically: adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
Identify the type of bond that connects these complementary bases across the two strands, which must be strong enough to hold the strands together but weak enough to allow separation during replication.
Recognize that these bonds are hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds but essential for the stability and flexibility of the DNA double helix.
Differentiate hydrogen bonds from other bond types such as peptide bonds (which link amino acids), ionic bonds, and covalent bonds (which form the backbone of DNA).
