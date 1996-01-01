Which of the following best describes the difference between Meiosis I and Meiosis II?
A
Meiosis I results in diploid cells, while Meiosis II results in haploid cells.
B
Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while Meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
C
Meiosis I produces four daughter cells, while Meiosis II produces two daughter cells.
D
Meiosis I occurs only in males, while Meiosis II occurs only in females.
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of meiosis, which is to reduce the chromosome number by half to produce haploid gametes from diploid cells.
Step 2: Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: Meiosis I and Meiosis II, each with distinct roles in chromosome separation.
Step 3: Identify that Meiosis I is the reductional division where homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are separated into two cells, reducing the chromosome number from diploid to haploid.
Step 4: Recognize that Meiosis II is the equational division where sister chromatids are separated, similar to mitosis, resulting in four haploid daughter cells.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the answer choices, noting that the key difference is that Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while Meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
