Which of the following events occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis?
A
The nuclear envelope breaks down
B
Homologous chromosomes undergo synapsis and crossing over
C
DNA replication occurs prior to cell division
D
Sister chromatids are separated during cell division
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key differences between mitosis and meiosis. Both processes involve cell division but serve different purposes: mitosis for growth and repair, meiosis for producing gametes.
Step 2: Identify events common to both mitosis and meiosis, such as the breakdown of the nuclear envelope and DNA replication prior to division.
Step 3: Recognize that sister chromatids are separated during both mitosis and meiosis II, so this event is not unique to meiosis.
Step 4: Focus on the unique event in meiosis: homologous chromosomes pair up in a process called synapsis during prophase I, which allows crossing over (exchange of genetic material) to occur. This does not happen in mitosis.
Step 5: Conclude that the event 'Homologous chromosomes undergo synapsis and crossing over' is specific to meiosis and distinguishes it from mitosis.
