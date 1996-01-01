Which type of cell is produced at the end of meiosis?
A
Polyploid cells
B
Zygotes
C
Haploid gametes
D
Diploid somatic cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing cells that are genetically distinct from the parent cell.
Recall the chromosome number before meiosis: The starting cell is diploid (2n), meaning it has two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
Recognize the outcome of meiosis: After meiosis, the resulting cells have half the chromosome number of the original cell, making them haploid (n).
Identify the type of cells produced: These haploid cells are gametes, which are reproductive cells (sperm and egg) used in sexual reproduction.
Eliminate incorrect options: Polyploid cells have more than two sets of chromosomes, zygotes are formed after fertilization (fusion of gametes), and diploid somatic cells are body cells, not the product of meiosis.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia