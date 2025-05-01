Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In population genetics, gene flow is accomplished by which of the following processes?
A
Random changes in allele frequencies due to sampling effects in finite populations (genetic drift)
B
New alleles arising through random mutations within a population
C
Changes in allele frequencies caused by differential survival and reproduction (natural selection)
D
Movement of alleles between populations via migration of individuals or dispersal of gametes (e.g., pollen) followed by successful reproduction
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of gene flow: it refers to the transfer of alleles or genes from one population to another, which can change allele frequencies in the receiving population.
Recognize that gene flow occurs through the movement of individuals or their gametes (such as pollen) between populations, allowing for the introduction of new genetic material.
Differentiate gene flow from other evolutionary mechanisms: genetic drift involves random changes in allele frequencies due to chance, mutation introduces new alleles within a population, and natural selection changes allele frequencies based on differential survival and reproduction.
Identify that gene flow specifically requires migration or dispersal events followed by successful reproduction to incorporate new alleles into the gene pool of the recipient population.
Conclude that the process described as 'Movement of alleles between populations via migration of individuals or dispersal of gametes followed by successful reproduction' correctly defines gene flow.
Watch next
Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia