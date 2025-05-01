Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of gene flow that can change allelic frequencies in a population?
A
Individuals with one phenotype leave more offspring because that phenotype increases survival.
B
Migrants from a neighboring population enter and interbreed, introducing new alleles into the population.
C
A mutation arises in a gene within the population, creating a new allele.
D
A random hurricane drastically reduces population size, changing allele frequencies by chance.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of gene flow. Gene flow refers to the transfer of alleles or genes from one population to another through migration and interbreeding, which can change allele frequencies in the recipient population.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it involves movement of individuals between populations and introduction of new alleles.
Step 3: The first option describes differential reproductive success within the same population, which is natural selection, not gene flow.
Step 4: The second option describes migrants from a neighboring population entering and interbreeding, which fits the definition of gene flow because it introduces new alleles into the population.
Step 5: The third option involves mutation, which creates new alleles but is not gene flow, and the fourth option describes a random event affecting population size, which is genetic drift, not gene flow.
Watch next
Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia