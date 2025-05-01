Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would cause gene flow between two populations, changing allele frequencies in the recipient population?
A
Individuals from one population migrate into another population and successfully reproduce there.
B
A new allele arises in the population due to a DNA replication error (mutation).
C
A random sampling event causes allele frequencies to change in a small population (genetic drift).
D
Individuals with a particular phenotype have higher survival and reproductive success (natural selection).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene flow: Gene flow refers to the transfer of alleles or genes from one population to another through the movement of individuals or their gametes, which can change allele frequencies in the recipient population.
Analyze each scenario to determine if it involves movement of individuals or alleles between populations:
Scenario 1: Individuals from one population migrate into another and reproduce there. This directly involves movement of alleles between populations, which is gene flow.
Scenario 2: A new allele arises due to mutation within a population. This introduces new genetic variation but does not involve movement between populations, so it is not gene flow.
Scenario 3 and 4 involve changes in allele frequencies within a population due to genetic drift and natural selection, respectively, but do not involve movement of alleles between populations, so they are not gene flow.
