Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a nucleotide found in DNA?
A
Glucose
B
Uridine monophosphate (UMP)
C
Deoxyadenosine monophosphate (dAMP)
D
Amino acid glycine
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic components of DNA: DNA is made up of nucleotides, which consist of a nitrogenous base, a sugar (deoxyribose), and a phosphate group.
Identify the options given and classify them: Glucose is a sugar, Uridine monophosphate (UMP) is a nucleotide but found in RNA, Deoxyadenosine monophosphate (dAMP) is a nucleotide found in DNA, and glycine is an amino acid.
Recall that nucleotides in DNA contain deoxyribose sugar, whereas nucleotides in RNA contain ribose sugar. UMP contains ribose, so it is an RNA nucleotide.
Recognize that deoxyadenosine monophosphate (dAMP) contains the base adenine, the sugar deoxyribose, and a phosphate group, making it a DNA nucleotide.
Conclude that among the options, only deoxyadenosine monophosphate (dAMP) fits the definition of a nucleotide found in DNA.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia