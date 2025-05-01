Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which characteristic pertains to DNA but not to RNA under typical cellular conditions?
A
Is composed of nucleotides linked by phosphodiester bonds in the to direction
B
Is a polymer of nucleotides that can form base pairs via hydrogen bonding
C
Uses adenine, cytosine, and guanine as nitrogenous bases
D
Contains the sugar deoxyribose (lacks a group at the carbon)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structural components common to both DNA and RNA, such as being polymers of nucleotides linked by phosphodiester bonds in the 5\' to 3\' direction.
Recognize that both DNA and RNA use nitrogenous bases adenine, cytosine, and guanine, and both can form base pairs via hydrogen bonding (though RNA base pairing is often intramolecular or transient).
Focus on the sugar component of the nucleotides: DNA contains deoxyribose, which lacks a hydroxyl group (OH) at the 2\' carbon, whereas RNA contains ribose, which has the hydroxyl group at the 2\' carbon.
Understand that the absence of the 2\' hydroxyl group in DNA makes it chemically distinct from RNA and contributes to DNA's greater stability under typical cellular conditions.
Conclude that the characteristic unique to DNA (and not RNA) under typical cellular conditions is the presence of deoxyribose sugar, specifically the lack of the 2\' hydroxyl group.
