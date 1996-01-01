In a cross between a pea plant with yellow seeds (dominant) and a pea plant with green seeds (recessive), all offspring in the F1 generation have yellow seeds. What does this result indicate about the genotype of the male parent?
A
Cannot be determined from the information given
B
Heterozygous (Yy)
C
Homozygous dominant (YY)
D
Homozygous recessive (yy)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the alleles involved: yellow seed color (Y) is dominant, and green seed color (y) is recessive.
Note that the female parent has yellow seeds, but the problem focuses on the genotype of the male parent.
Since all F1 offspring have yellow seeds, this means every offspring received at least one dominant allele (Y).
If the male parent were heterozygous (Yy), some offspring could inherit the recessive allele (y) from him and the recessive allele (y) from the female parent, producing green seeds, which is not observed.
Therefore, the male parent must be homozygous dominant (YY) to ensure all offspring have yellow seeds.
