During meiosis, sister chromatids are held together by which of the following proteins?
A
Topoisomerase
B
Cohesin
C
Histone H1
D
Condensin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sister chromatids during meiosis: Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome that are connected and must stay together until the appropriate phase of meiosis.
Recall the proteins involved in chromosome structure and dynamics: Topoisomerase helps relieve DNA supercoiling, Histone H1 is involved in chromatin compaction, and Condensin helps condense chromosomes during mitosis and meiosis.
Identify the protein specifically responsible for holding sister chromatids together: This protein forms a ring-like structure that physically links sister chromatids along their length.
Recognize that the protein which holds sister chromatids together during meiosis is Cohesin, as it maintains the cohesion between sister chromatids until anaphase.
Summarize that among the options given, Cohesin is the correct protein responsible for holding sister chromatids together during meiosis.
