Which of the following occurs during meiosis but not during mitosis?
A
The resulting cells are genetically identical to the parent cell
B
Homologous chromosomes undergo synapsis and crossing over
C
DNA replication occurs before cell division
D
Sister chromatids separate during cell division
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key differences between mitosis and meiosis. Mitosis results in two genetically identical daughter cells, while meiosis produces four genetically diverse gametes.
Step 2: Recall that DNA replication occurs before both mitosis and meiosis, so this process is common to both and not unique to meiosis.
Step 3: Recognize that sister chromatids separate during both mitosis and meiosis II, so this event is not exclusive to meiosis as a whole.
Step 4: Focus on the process of synapsis and crossing over, which involves homologous chromosomes pairing up and exchanging genetic material. This occurs only during prophase I of meiosis and not during mitosis.
Step 5: Conclude that the unique event during meiosis but not mitosis is the homologous chromosomes undergoing synapsis and crossing over, leading to genetic recombination.
