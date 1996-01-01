Independent assortment of chromosomes occurs during _____.
A
metaphase I of meiosis
B
prophase I of meiosis
C
telophase I of meiosis
D
anaphase II of meiosis
Recall that independent assortment refers to the random orientation and separation of homologous chromosome pairs during meiosis, which increases genetic variation.
Understand that meiosis consists of two divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, each with distinct phases (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase).
Identify that independent assortment specifically involves the alignment of homologous chromosome pairs along the metaphase plate, which occurs during metaphase I of meiosis.
Recognize that during metaphase I, homologous chromosomes line up in pairs, and their orientation is random, leading to different combinations of maternal and paternal chromosomes in the gametes.
Conclude that independent assortment does not occur during prophase I, telophase I, or anaphase II, because these phases involve other processes such as pairing, separation of homologs, or separation of sister chromatids.
