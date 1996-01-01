What type of chemical bond is responsible for holding together the paired bases in the DNA double helix?
A
Ionic bonds
B
Covalent bonds
C
Hydrogen bonds
D
Disulfide bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand consists of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases.
Identify the bonds within each strand: The sugar-phosphate backbone is held together by covalent bonds, specifically phosphodiester bonds, which are strong and stable.
Focus on the interaction between the two strands: The nitrogenous bases from each strand pair with each other (A with T, and G with C) through specific chemical interactions.
Recognize the type of bond between paired bases: The bases are held together by hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds but strong enough to stabilize the double helix and allow strand separation during replication.
Conclude that the paired bases in the DNA double helix are connected by hydrogen bonds, not ionic, covalent, or disulfide bonds.
