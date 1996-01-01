Recall the basic structure of DNA, which consists of a long chain of nucleotides.
Understand that each nucleotide is composed of three parts: a phosphate group, a sugar molecule, and a nitrogenous base.
Identify that the sugar in DNA is deoxyribose, which differs from ribose found in RNA by lacking one oxygen atom.
Recognize that the backbone of the DNA strand is formed by alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups linked by phosphodiester bonds.
Note that the nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine) are attached to the sugar and project inward, pairing with complementary bases on the opposite strand, but they do not form the backbone.
