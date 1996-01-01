Which of the following statements accurately describes the transcription bubble?
A
It is a permanent structure that remains after transcription is complete.
B
It is a region of unwound DNA where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA.
C
It consists of double-stranded DNA and newly synthesized RNA.
D
It forms only during DNA replication, not during transcription.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the transcription bubble is a temporary structure formed during the process of transcription, where RNA is synthesized from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription involves RNA polymerase binding to DNA and unwinding a small region of the double helix to expose the template strand for RNA synthesis.
Recognize that the transcription bubble specifically refers to the localized region of unwound DNA where the two strands are separated, allowing RNA polymerase to read the template strand and synthesize a complementary RNA strand.
Note that the transcription bubble is not permanent; it forms only during active transcription and closes once RNA polymerase moves past that region.
Distinguish the transcription bubble from structures involved in DNA replication, as the transcription bubble is unique to transcription and involves RNA synthesis, not DNA duplication.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia