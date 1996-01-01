Transcription is similar to DNA replication in that:
A
Both processes synthesize double-stranded DNA molecules.
B
Both processes result in the production of identical daughter DNA molecules.
C
Both processes use RNA polymerase as the main enzyme.
D
Both processes require a DNA template strand.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the processes involved: DNA replication produces a double-stranded DNA molecule by copying the entire DNA, while transcription produces a single-stranded RNA molecule from a DNA template.
Identify the main enzymes: DNA replication uses DNA polymerase to synthesize new DNA strands, whereas transcription uses RNA polymerase to synthesize RNA.
Recognize the product differences: DNA replication results in two identical double-stranded DNA molecules, but transcription results in an RNA molecule that is complementary to the DNA template strand.
Focus on the commonality: Both processes require a DNA template strand to guide the synthesis of a new nucleic acid strand, ensuring the correct sequence is produced.
Conclude that the key similarity is the use of a DNA template strand, which is essential for both DNA replication and transcription to occur accurately.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia