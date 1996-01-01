How is the transcription start site determined in bacteria?
A
By the recognition of intron-exon boundaries
B
By the addition of a 5' cap to the mRNA
C
By the presence of enhancers located far upstream of the gene
D
By the binding of RNA polymerase to specific promoter sequences, such as the -10 and -35 regions upstream of the gene
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in bacteria, transcription initiation is primarily controlled by the binding of RNA polymerase to specific DNA sequences called promoters.
Identify the key promoter regions in bacterial DNA, which are typically located upstream (before) the transcription start site; the most important are the -10 and -35 regions relative to the start site.
Recognize that the RNA polymerase holoenzyme, which includes the sigma factor, specifically binds to these -10 and -35 promoter sequences to correctly position itself for transcription initiation.
Know that once RNA polymerase is bound to the promoter, it unwinds the DNA at the transcription start site, allowing the synthesis of the RNA transcript to begin.
Note that other options like intron-exon boundaries, 5' caps, and enhancers are features more relevant to eukaryotic transcription and do not determine the transcription start site in bacteria.
