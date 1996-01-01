After DNA replication, how do the two resulting DNA molecules compare to each other?
A
They are both single-stranded molecules.
B
They are identical to each other and to the original DNA molecule.
C
One is identical to the original, while the other is a random sequence.
D
They have completely different sequences from each other.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the process of DNA replication, which is semiconservative. This means that each of the two new DNA molecules contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Understand that during replication, the original DNA strands serve as templates for the formation of complementary strands, ensuring that the sequence of bases is accurately copied.
Recognize that because the base pairing rules (A pairs with T, and G pairs with C) guide the synthesis of the new strands, the sequence of each new DNA molecule is complementary to its template strand and thus identical in sequence to the original double-stranded DNA molecule.
Conclude that the two resulting DNA molecules are identical to each other and to the original DNA molecule in terms of their base sequence, although each is composed of one old and one new strand.
Therefore, the correct understanding is that after replication, the two DNA molecules are not single-stranded, nor are they random or completely different; they are identical copies of the original DNA.
