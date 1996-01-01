If you stretched the DNA from a single human cell end to end, approximately how long would it be?
A
About 2 centimeters
B
About 2 meters
C
About 2 millimeters
D
About 2 kilometers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for the approximate length of DNA if stretched out from a single human cell. This involves knowing the total amount of DNA in one cell and the length of DNA per base pair.
Recall that the human genome contains about 3 billion base pairs (3 x 10^9 base pairs) in a diploid cell.
Know that the length of DNA per base pair is approximately 0.34 nanometers (nm), which is 0.34 x 10^{-9} meters.
Calculate the total length of DNA by multiplying the number of base pairs by the length per base pair: \(\text{Length} = 3 \times 10^{9} \times 0.34 \times 10^{-9}\) meters.
Convert the result into a more understandable unit (meters) and compare it to the given options to determine the approximate length.
