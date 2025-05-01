Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In DNA structure, the twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a:
A
phospholipid bilayer
B
alpha helix
C
double helix
D
beta-pleated sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the name of the specific shape of the DNA molecule, which is often described as a twisted ladder.
Recall that DNA is composed of two strands forming a structure where the sugar-phosphate backbones are on the outside and the nitrogenous bases pair in the middle, resembling the rungs of a ladder.
Recognize that this ladder is not straight but twisted into a spiral shape, which is a key characteristic of DNA's three-dimensional structure.
Identify the term used to describe this twisted ladder shape in DNA, which is known as the 'double helix'.
Note that the other options (phospholipid bilayer, alpha helix, beta-pleated sheet) refer to different biological structures: phospholipid bilayer relates to cell membranes, alpha helix and beta-pleated sheet are protein secondary structures.
