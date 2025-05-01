Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, DNA and RNA are examples of which type of biological macromolecule?
A
Nucleic acids
B
Polysaccharides (carbohydrates)
C
Triacylglycerols (lipids)
D
Proteins
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the four main types of biological macromolecules: carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids.
Recall that DNA and RNA are molecules that store and transmit genetic information within cells.
Understand that nucleic acids are the class of macromolecules responsible for carrying genetic information, composed of nucleotide monomers.
Recognize that polysaccharides are carbohydrates used mainly for energy storage and structural support, triacylglycerols are lipids used for energy storage, and proteins perform a wide range of functions including enzymatic activity and structural roles.
Conclude that since DNA and RNA carry genetic information and are made of nucleotides, they belong to the nucleic acids category.
