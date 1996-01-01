During mitosis, what is the primary difference between sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes?
A
Sister chromatids are found only in prokaryotes, while homologous chromosomes are found only in eukaryotes.
B
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome connected by a centromere, while homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes with the same genes but possibly different alleles.
C
Sister chromatids are formed during meiosis, while homologous chromosomes are formed during mitosis.
D
Sister chromatids have different genes, while homologous chromosomes are genetically identical.
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes. Sister chromatids are two identical copies of a single chromosome that are connected by a centromere after DNA replication.
Step 2: Recognize that homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes arranged in the same order but may carry different alleles (variations of a gene).
Step 3: Note that sister chromatids are formed during the S phase of the cell cycle (before mitosis), while homologous chromosomes exist as pairs throughout the cell cycle in diploid organisms.
Step 4: Differentiate their roles during cell division: sister chromatids separate during mitosis to ensure each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes, whereas homologous chromosomes pair and separate during meiosis to reduce chromosome number.
Step 5: Summarize the primary difference: sister chromatids are identical copies of one chromosome connected by a centromere, while homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical pairs of chromosomes with the same genes but potentially different alleles.
