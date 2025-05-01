Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, DNA is classified as which type of biological macromolecule?
A
Nucleic acid
B
Triglyceride (lipid)
C
Polysaccharide (carbohydrate)
D
Protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the four major types of biological macromolecules: carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids.
Understand that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is composed of nucleotide monomers, each containing a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base.
Recognize that molecules made up of nucleotides are classified as nucleic acids.
Compare the structure of DNA to other macromolecules: triglycerides are lipids made of glycerol and fatty acids; polysaccharides are carbohydrates made of sugar monomers; proteins are made of amino acids.
Conclude that since DNA is made of nucleotides, it belongs to the nucleic acid category.
