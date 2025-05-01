Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the DNA double helix, the two antiparallel strands are held together primarily by which type of interaction?
A
Ionic bonds between the negatively charged phosphate groups on opposite strands
B
Peptide bonds linking nucleotides from one strand to the other
C
Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases (A with T, and G with C)
D
Covalent phosphodiester bonds between bases on opposite strands
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the DNA double helix: it consists of two strands running in opposite directions (antiparallel) that pair through specific interactions between nitrogenous bases.
Recall the types of bonds present in DNA: phosphodiester bonds link nucleotides within a single strand, while interactions between strands involve different types of bonds.
Identify that phosphodiester bonds are covalent bonds connecting the sugar and phosphate backbone within the same strand, not between strands.
Recognize that ionic bonds between phosphate groups are unlikely between strands because phosphate groups are negatively charged and repel each other.
Conclude that the strands are held together primarily by hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases (adenine pairs with thymine, and guanine pairs with cytosine), which provide specificity and stability to the double helix.
