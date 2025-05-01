Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic gene regulation, what is the most accurate description of what a gene does when it has been “turned on”?
A
It is transcribed to produce an RNA (and often translated to produce a protein), increasing the gene’s expression.
B
It permanently changes the DNA sequence of the gene to a new allele.
C
It only replicates its DNA region more frequently during S phase without changing RNA production.
D
It stops transcription so no RNA is made from that gene.
Step 1: Understand the concept of gene expression in eukaryotes. When a gene is "turned on," it means the gene is actively being expressed, which involves the process of transcription where RNA is synthesized from the DNA template.
Step 2: Recall that transcription produces RNA molecules, which can be messenger RNA (mRNA) that often serves as a template for protein synthesis during translation.
Step 3: Recognize that turning a gene on does not involve permanent changes to the DNA sequence itself; such changes would be mutations or allele changes, which are separate from gene regulation.
Step 4: Note that DNA replication during the S phase of the cell cycle is a separate process from gene expression and does not directly affect whether a gene is turned on or off.
Step 5: Conclude that when a gene is turned on, it is actively transcribed to produce RNA, and often this RNA is translated into protein, thereby increasing the gene's expression.
