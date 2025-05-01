Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic gene regulation, what is the most accurate description of what a gene does when it has been “turned on”?
64
views
Gene regulation in eukaryotes only occurs during the transcription stage of gene expression.
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Dicer
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
RISC