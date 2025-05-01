Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
During DNA replication, what are the short fragments of newly synthesized DNA created on the lagging strand called?
Okazaki fragments
Telomeres
Nucleosomes
Replication bubbles
Understand the process of DNA replication, which involves synthesizing new DNA strands complementary to the original template strands.
Recognize that DNA polymerase can only synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction, which creates a leading strand synthesized continuously and a lagging strand synthesized discontinuously.
Identify that the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments because it runs in the 3' to 5' direction relative to the replication fork movement.
Learn that these short segments of newly synthesized DNA on the lagging strand are called Okazaki fragments.
Distinguish Okazaki fragments from other terms: telomeres are protective chromosome ends, nucleosomes are DNA-protein complexes, and replication bubbles are regions where DNA unwinds during replication.
