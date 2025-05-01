Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the process of DNA replication, what is the primary role of DNA polymerase?
A
It unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs.
B
It lays down short RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis on the template strand.
C
It synthesizes a new DNA strand by adding complementary nucleotides to the growing strand in the direction and can proofread for errors.
D
It joins Okazaki fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds in the sugar-phosphate backbone.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each enzyme mentioned in DNA replication: DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix, primase lays down RNA primers, DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands, and DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments.
Focus on DNA polymerase, which is responsible for synthesizing the new DNA strand by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides in the 5\' to 3\' direction, meaning it attaches new nucleotides to the 3\' end of the growing strand.
Recognize that DNA polymerase also has proofreading ability, which means it can detect and correct errors during DNA synthesis to ensure high fidelity.
Conclude that the primary role of DNA polymerase is to synthesize the new DNA strand by adding complementary nucleotides in the 5\' to 3\' direction and proofreading for errors.
