Drosophilia Development

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about early developmental steps. So you start off with an egg. A sperm encounters it and that is called fertilization. And that's obviously the very first step of development. Now we're gonna talk about the next few steps but we're gonna do So from the perspective of fruit flies Because that's what your book typically is going to use. So um fruit flies after fertilization, what happens is there's 13 nuclear divisions. So what I mean by nuclear divisions is that the nucleus is dividing, dividing 13 times but the rest of the cell isn't. So this is one cell with one membrane and has 13 nuclei in it. So there's a lot of genetic information. But this is super important. Eventually they will all get membranes. But this is the very first step of development. So there's 13 divisions after the ninth. What happens is the nuclei begin to migrate to one side of the embryo. And by the 10th division the nuclei that are present at the posterior region of this cell Are begin to be enclosed into membranes. And these nuclei become cells actually end up becoming primordial germ cells. So these are the primordial cells that will eventually create the egg and the sperm of this new organism. So that's one of the very, I think that's so surprising to me is one of the very first things that happen in an organism is the egg and the sperm are created or the primordial germ cells that will create the eggs and the sperm are made. That happens in the 10th division. Then the rest of the divisions are carried out. Then we enter into interface at the very beginning of this 14th division, what happens is all the nuclear I now have membranes and those membranes form what's called the blasted Durham layer of embryonic tissue. So what this layer is is it's one cell deep and it forms completely around the growing embryo and it happens around three hours after fertilization. And I'll show you what that looks like in a second after the boston term forms a little bit later after some more cells are developed. A process called gas relation occurs. And gas relation forms the three major germ layers which you probably learned during some of your intro bio classes. Most likely bio too. Um But if you haven't taken that class or you're taking it now or you're not familiar, you just need a refresher. Let me refresh you. There's the encoder, Mesut, Dermot, ectodermal the term. It's gonna be the layer of tissue that ends up forming forming these inside cells in the lining of the gut. You have the method um forming inside tissues like bone, blood muscles et cetera. Then you have the ectodermal and this forms the outer layer of the organism. Epithelial cells like skin or different linings and different organs, stuff like that. Then once this happens segmentation of the embryo begins. So segmentation begins after gas relations. So this is when the embryo begins forming those different segments like the antenna, the abdomen, thorax, et cetera. And so this is when the hawks genes are expressed. So this is what this looks like. We have a an egg at this point, this is an egg with one nuclei. All these divisions happen. Some of these cells will become primordial germ cells. They aggregate at one end, some of them will surround the which which is now an embryo because now each of these are cells with membranes around them and these form the blasted term. Eventually gas relation will occur and then the embryo can begin patterning itself to its happiest extent and developing correctly. Um So that's kind of the very early stages of development and fruit flies that let's now turn the page.

