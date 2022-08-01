Okay, so now let's talk about cell to cell interactions. So cell cell interactions super important for proper development because the cells have to respond to signals from either other cells or their environment so that they properly develop into whatever they're supposed to develop into. So the cells are constantly like yeah, give me information. So I know what I'm supposed to be doing now. During very early development, I'm talking about like a single cell or a couple of cells. There's not a lot of information going on right. If you just have one other cell to interact with, it's not going to give you a lot of information. And if you're single cell then you then how are you supposed to respond? So doing very early development, the different regions of that single cell, so which portion is closest to the nucleus, which portion is closest to the plasma membrane etcetera etcetera etcetera. These cellular regions actually can respond differently to the same molecule. So the two examples I want to give you of this is actually an asymmetric egg and a symmetric egg. So if the egg is asymmetric, what that means is that there's a bunch of different proteins and molecules being expressed either inside the egg or surrounding the egg. And um those molecules are not equally distributed. Some of them sit maybe closer to the posterior end and some of them sit closer to the anterior end and because of that they're not equally distributed. We say that the egg is asymmetric because those molecules are actually concentrated in one region of the cell. And so and and so those concentration of molecules result in different developmental um occurrences. So an example of this is a fruit fly eggs have these cells called nurse cells that surround the embryo. The eggs and nurse cells expressed by coid but they are only present on one side of the cell. So when those cells are expressing by coid they're pumping that bike oid, you know into that egg or into the zygote. Once the embryo once it's formed, that means that Bitcoin is only going to be present at the anterior end. And so that itself is an asymmetric egg. The alternative to that is the symmetric egg and the symmetric egg. It means that every molecule that's in it is expressed equally throughout the south. There's now kind of concentration gradient that exists in that cell is all symmetrical. So the difference that determines that actual, you know which side becomes interior which becomes posterior. What develops where is actually controlled through the sperm. And so because the sperm, you know you have this full egg and the sperm can only enter in one location. So where the sperm enters actually will determine what is that going to be anterior. Is it going to be posterior? And so this happens in c elegans which if you remember what c elegans are those are the worms. So if I back up for a second here we have the two examples of this, we have the asymmetric egg and the symmetric egg. And these eggs are expressing some kind of black molecule. This black molecule in the asymmetric egg is going to be asymmetrically distributed or not distributed equally. And you can see that it's concentrated on this side of the organism. And this concentration will determine the asymmetry of the egg. And it also determines development of that region of the cell or the embryo. For the symmetric egg, the molecules are actually distributed equally. So there's no kind of concentration gradient or anything that's going to lead to development of one region of the cell, different from other regions of the cell. So the thing that determines asymmetry in this situation is actually the sperm. It can only enter into one region it enters here and that will determine which end is anterior and which end is posterior. If the sperm entered here, it would do the same, It could enter here, it would do the same. And there's nothing different about any of these locations. But it's just now that the sperms there, there's more genetic material, there's extra proteins and that determines the asymmetry, not the egg itself. So with that let's not move on.

Hide transcripts