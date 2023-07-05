Skip to main content
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesTryptophan Operon and Attenuation
Problem 13
Attenuation of the trp operon was viewed as a relatively inefficient way to achieve genetic regulation when it was first discovered in the 1970s. Since then, however, attenuation has been found to be a relatively common regulatory strategy. Assuming that attenuation is a relatively inefficient way to achieve genetic regulation, what might explain its widespread occurrence?

Verified Solution
1
