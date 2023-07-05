Attenuation of trp operon transcription is controlled by the formation of stem-loop structures in mRNA. The attenuation function can be disrupted by mutations that alter the sequence of repeat DNA regions 1 to 4 and prevent the formation of mRNA stem loops. Describe the likely effects on attenuation of each of the following mutations under the conditions specified.



Mutated Region Tryptophan Level

a. Region 1 Low

b. Region 1 High

c. Region 2 Low

d. Region 2 High

e. Region 3 Low

f. Region 3 High

g. Region 4 Low

h. Region 4 High