Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageCrossing Over and Recombinants
1:30 minutes
Problem 21b
Textbook Question

Gene R and gene T are genetically linked. Answer the following questions concerning a dihybrid organism with the genotype Rt/rT:

Can you make a general statement about how the occurrence of two crossover events between a given pair of linked genes affects the estimate of recombination frequency? (Hint: Think about this problem for a gene pair with a small recombination frequency versus a gene pair with a much higher recombination frequency. See also Figure 5.10.)

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:52m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Kylia Goodner
342
3
1
05:20
Discovery of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
236
2
7
11:42
Morgan's Studies of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
208
3
6
07:38
Crossing Over Terminology
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.