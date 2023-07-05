Gene R and gene T are genetically linked. Answer the following questions concerning a dihybrid organism with the genotype Rt/rT:



Can you make a general statement about how the occurrence of two crossover events between a given pair of linked genes affects the estimate of recombination frequency? (Hint: Think about this problem for a gene pair with a small recombination frequency versus a gene pair with a much higher recombination frequency. See also Figure 5.10.)