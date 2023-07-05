Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageCrossing Over and Recombinants
Problem 20
Are mitotic recombinations and sister chromatid exchanges effective in producing genetic variability in an individual? in the offspring of individuals?

