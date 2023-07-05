In Drosophila, two mutations, Stubble (Sb) and curled (cu), are linked on chromosome III. Stubble is a dominant gene that is lethal in a homozygous state, and curled is a recessive gene. If a female of the genotype
is to be mated to detect recombinants among her offspring, what male genotype would you choose as a mate?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner