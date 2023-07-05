In a theoretical operon, genes A, B, C, and D represent the repressor gene, the promoter sequence, the operator gene, and the structural gene, but not necessarily in the order named. This operon is concerned with the metabolism of a theoretical molecule (tm). From the data provided in the accompanying table, first decide whether the operon is inducible or repressible. Then assign A, B, C, and D to the four parts of the operon. Explain your rationale.
(AE=active enzyme; IE=inactive enzyme; NE=no enzyme.)
Genotype tm Present tm Absent
A⁺B⁺C⁺D⁺ AE NE
A⁻B⁺C⁺D⁺ AE AE
A⁺B⁻C⁺D⁺ NE NE
A⁺B⁺C⁻D⁺ IE NE
A⁺B⁺C⁺D⁻ AE AE
A⁻B⁺C⁺D⁺/F'A⁺B⁺C⁺D⁺ AE AE
A⁺B⁻C⁺D⁺/F'A⁺B⁺C⁺D⁺ AE NE
A⁺B⁺C⁻D⁺/F'A⁺B⁺C⁺D⁺ AE+IE NE
A⁺B⁺C⁺D⁻/F'A⁺B⁺C⁺D⁺ AE NE
