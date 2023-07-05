Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesLac Operon
0:38 minutes
Problem 20c
Textbook Question

A bacterial operon is responsible for the production of the biosynthetic enzymes needed to make the hypothetical amino acid tisophane (tis). The operon is regulated by a separate gene, R. The deletion of R causes the loss of enzyme synthesis. In the wild-type condition, when tis is present, no enzymes are made; in the absence of tis, the enzymes are made. Mutations in the operator gene (O⁻) result in repression regardless of the presence of tis. Is the operon under positive or negative control? Propose a model for (a) repression of the genes in the presence of tis in wild-type cells and (b) the mutations.

Verified Solution
clock
38s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
75
Was this helpful?
4:27m

Watch next

Master Lac Operon Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:27
Lac Operon Overview
Kylia Goodner
337
1
2
06:55
Lac Operon Regulation
Kylia Goodner
248
1
2
07:01
Lac Operon Summary
Kylia Goodner
175
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.