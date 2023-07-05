Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.
Hb Type Normal Amino Acid Substituted Amino Acid
Hb Toronto Ala Asp (α-5)
HbJ Oxford Gly Asp (α-15)
Hb Mexico Gln Glu (α-54)
Hb Bethesda Tyr His (β-145)
Hb Sydney Val Ala (β-67)
HbM Saskatoon His Tyr (β-63)
Using the code table (Figure 13.7), determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.
