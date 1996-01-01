Describe the gene and protein defects in phenylketonuria (PKU). How are these defects connected to disease symptoms?
11. Translation
Proteins
Which of the following protein structures describes a 3D structure of one polypeptide chain?
Which of the following describes the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide chain?
Which of the following describes the 3D structure of multiple polypeptide chains in a single protein?
Which of the following describes the local structures formed in a single polypeptide chain?
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein.
What term is used to identify a functional protein like this one formed when two identical polypeptides join together?
How do we know that the structure of a protein is intimately related to the function of that protein?
Discuss the potential difficulties of designing a diet to alleviate the symptoms of phenylketonuria.
Individuals with phenylketonuria cannot convert phenylalanine to tyrosine. Why don't these individuals exhibit a deficiency of tyrosine?
Early detection and adherence to a strict dietary regimen have prevented much of the intellectual disability that used to occur in those with phenylketonuria (PKU). Affected individuals now often lead normal lives and have families. For various reasons, such individuals tend to adhere less rigorously to their diet as they get older. Predict the effect that mothers with PKU who neglect their diets might have on newborns.
The study of biochemical mutants in organisms such as Neurospora has demonstrated that some pathways are branched. The data shown in the following table illustrate the branched nature of the pathway resulting in the synthesis of thiamine:
Why don't the data support a linear pathway? Can you postulate a pathway for the synthesis of thiamine in Neurospora?
Why is an alteration of electrophoretic mobility interpreted as a change in the primary structure of the protein under study?
Define and describe the differences in the primary, secondary, and tertiary structures of a protein.
Using sickle-cell anemia as an example, describe what is meant by a molecular or genetic disease. What are the similarities and dissimilarities between this type of a disorder and a disease caused by an invading microorganism?
Contrast the contributions of Pauling and Ingram to our understanding of the genetic basis for sickle-cell anemia.