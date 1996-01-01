Determine the mRNA sequence by transcribing the DNA template strand. Remember that RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand in the 3' to 5' direction and synthesizes mRNA in the 5' to 3' direction, replacing thymine (T) with uracil (U). Use the base pairing rules: DNA T pairs with RNA A, DNA A pairs with RNA U, DNA G pairs with RNA C, and DNA C pairs with RNA G.