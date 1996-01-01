How many tRNAs are required to translate the DNA template sequence GTTCTGTGGGCTACT into amino acids?
A
5
B
6
C
7
D
8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the DNA template strand sequence given: GTTCTGTGGGCTACT.
Determine the mRNA sequence by transcribing the DNA template strand. Remember that RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand in the 3' to 5' direction and synthesizes mRNA in the 5' to 3' direction, replacing thymine (T) with uracil (U). Use the base pairing rules: DNA T pairs with RNA A, DNA A pairs with RNA U, DNA G pairs with RNA C, and DNA C pairs with RNA G.
Divide the mRNA sequence into codons, which are groups of three nucleotides. Each codon corresponds to one amino acid or a stop signal during translation.
Count the number of codons in the mRNA sequence. Each codon requires one tRNA molecule to bring the corresponding amino acid during translation.
The total number of codons equals the number of tRNAs required to translate the sequence into amino acids.
